California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 6,190 Shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 27,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 49,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

OYST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $289.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.20. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.48. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

