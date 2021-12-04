California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Luther Burbank by 30.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Luther Burbank in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Luther Burbank by 13.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

LBC opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. Luther Burbank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

