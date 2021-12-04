California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,126 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Team worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TISI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Team in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Team by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 65,081 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Team by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,549,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Team stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. Team, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $38.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

