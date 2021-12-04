California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in HBT Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

HBT opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $525.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.48.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $39.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBT shares. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

