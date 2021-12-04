California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $194,000 Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in iQIYI by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $4.71 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

