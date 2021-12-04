California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Price Target Raised to $63.00

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NYSE CWT opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.17. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

