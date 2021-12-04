Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 553.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Calix worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Calix by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Calix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 6.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Calix by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock worth $14,715,265. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital upped their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

