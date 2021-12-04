Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.47% of Calix worth $14,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Calix by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after acquiring an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Calix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after buying an additional 320,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calix by 553.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Calix by 28.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after buying an additional 106,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital raised their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

