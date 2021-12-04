Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$106.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.86.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at $68.88 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,279,000 after acquiring an additional 138,999 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.