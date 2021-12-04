Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Upgraded to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector peform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.58.

TSE CWB traded down C$1.65 on Friday, reaching C$35.75. 701,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,319. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.37. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$27.99 and a 12 month high of C$41.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 33.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$99,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,971.20. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$30,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,017,900. Insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755 in the last quarter.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

