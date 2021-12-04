Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lowered to Sell at Eight Capital

Eight Capital downgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 9.0% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

