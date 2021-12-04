Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Price Target to $39.00

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.40) EPS.

SRRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:SRRA opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $349.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.84. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 5,601 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $128,542.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

