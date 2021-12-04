Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,240,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,111,000 after purchasing an additional 576,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $141.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average of $160.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.72 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.