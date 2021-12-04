Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Lifted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF stock opened at $141.90 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $89.72 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.56.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

