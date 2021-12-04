Carbon Trading Up 0.9% This Week (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $334,208.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00058151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,726.29 or 0.07989172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00077120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,978.13 or 0.92145078 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,598,702 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

