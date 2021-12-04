Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Buys 36,875 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 36,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.80 per share, with a total value of $2,500,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $62.36 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $194,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

