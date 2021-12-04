CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,400 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MTBC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 112,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTBC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $152,190. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CareCloud by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CareCloud by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in CareCloud by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

