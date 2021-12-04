Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $56.12 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.