Carry Price Down 37.4% This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Carry has a total market capitalization of $88.05 million and $93.43 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Carry has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00096228 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013247 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000195 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,961,717 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

