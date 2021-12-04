Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $233.00 to $246.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CASY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.00.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY stock opened at $195.77 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $172.58 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.23 and a 200 day moving average of $198.36.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.