Castweet Market Capitalization Tops $119,209.50 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0665 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Castweet has a market capitalization of $119,209.50 and approximately $264.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.11 or 0.00302895 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00093933 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

