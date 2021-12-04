CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Short Interest Up 37.9% in November

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 1,349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBAT opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21. CBAK Energy Technology has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 119.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.89%.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

