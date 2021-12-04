CEEK VR Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $517.16 million and $50.10 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00042026 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.96 or 0.00239955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,647,760 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

