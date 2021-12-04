Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
