CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $679,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after buying an additional 810,042 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after buying an additional 66,360 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

ROST stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day moving average of $117.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

