CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $434.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

