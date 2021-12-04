CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 80 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in CME Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CME Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $225.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.34 and a 200 day moving average of $210.23. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.