Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 508,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 25.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 40.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRNT shares. Aegis started coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CRNT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 495,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,424. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.74 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

