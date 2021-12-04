CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 48,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.