CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 48,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

