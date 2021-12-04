Charles A. Norris Purchases 5,000 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Director Charles A. Norris purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $102.29 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.25.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 182.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 218,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

