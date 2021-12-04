Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 71,316 Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,316 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. Aptinyx Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

