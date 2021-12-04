Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abeona Therapeutics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink cut Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.58 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

