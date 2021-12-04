Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 86.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 69,776 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5,241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 44,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.38. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNCE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

