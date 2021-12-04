CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Achieves Market Cap of $334,886.81

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $334,886.81 and $66.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00060065 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.57 or 0.08285518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00064630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00082884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,629.43 or 0.98959347 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002620 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars.

