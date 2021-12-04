Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chevron were worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $114.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

