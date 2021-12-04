Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,712 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Cadence Design Systems worth $92,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS opened at $177.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.95. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.80 and a 1-year high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,676 shares of company stock worth $37,392,469. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.