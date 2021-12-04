Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 26,756 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Home Depot worth $221,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank raised its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $407.81 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.56. The stock has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

