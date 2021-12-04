Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $152 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Danaher worth $151,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher stock opened at $312.94 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $223.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

