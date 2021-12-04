Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 42,718 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,718 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $121,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,758,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,069,000 after purchasing an additional 227,939 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.