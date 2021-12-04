Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Chewy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chewy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.25 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,300.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

