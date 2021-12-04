Chiliz (CHZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $667.18 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $667.18 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chiliz Profile

CHZ is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,952,921,248 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

