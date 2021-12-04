ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth about $5,743,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth about $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 52.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMOS opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $257.05 million for the quarter.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

