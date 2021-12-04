Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,966,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,592.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,783.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,708.92.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.