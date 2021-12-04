Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli stock traded up $193.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12,376.11. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $8,400.00 and a 12-month high of $12,466.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11,903.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11,027.40.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

