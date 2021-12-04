Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.54.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.