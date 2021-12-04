Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director James Craigie Sells 11,704 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $1,076,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $94.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

