Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,985 shares of company stock worth $6,998,558 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

