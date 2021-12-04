Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CIAN. Renaissance Capital started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.80 target price for the company. Finally, VTB Capital started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.24.

Shares of NYSE CIAN opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Cian has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

