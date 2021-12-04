CIBC Upgrades GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.13.

OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

