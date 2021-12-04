Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.09

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.09 and last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 127993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 125.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 243.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

