Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $75.09

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.09 and last traded at $75.77, with a volume of 127993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 125.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 243.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)
Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.